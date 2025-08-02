Begin typing your search...
Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in hotel
The incident came to light on Friday evening when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities.
KOCHI: Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara here, police said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.
Police suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest.
A versatile entertainer, Navas earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise.
