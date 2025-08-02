Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in hotel 

KOCHI: Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara here, police said.

The incident came to light on Friday evening when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A versatile entertainer, Navas earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise.