Malayalam Actor Ganapathi arrested for drunk driving on Kochi Highway

CHENNAI: The Kerala police on Monday arrested Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi, for driving in an inebriated condition.

The incident took place when Ganapathi was speeding on the Angammaly-Kalamassery National Highway.

Though police signaled him to stop, the actor ignored the cops and continued driving past them.

Police alerted higher officials about the incident and was eventually intercepted by police at Kalamassery when the road was blocked using barricades.

A breath analyzer test revealed that Ganapathi was driving under the influence of alcohol following which subsequently arrested and later released on bail.