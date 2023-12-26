Makeshift bridge set up for Christmas celebrations in Neyyattinkara town in Kerala collapses, several injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A makeshift bridge set up for Christmas celebrations collapsed at Poovar near Neyyattinkara, causing injuries to seven people, officials said.

The mishap took place late Monday night, the officials informed.

"A makeshift pathway that was set up for a Christmas celebration collapsed in Thiruvananthapuram's Poovar area. As many as seven people sustained minor injuries," an official said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officials added.

Following the mishap, locals gathered at the scene.

Further details are awaited.