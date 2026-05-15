Major reason for economic crisis in India is Modi govt's leadership crisis: Kharge after fuel hike

"During elections, the Modi government behaves as if 'everything is normal', and the central government's sole responsibility is to contest state elections. Now, as the crisis escalates, Modi has started touting the ideas od work from home and fuel savings," the Congress chief said, adding that the party has two questions.Kharge said the US referred to the 30-day waiver for purchasing Russian oil in March with humiliating words like "allow" and "permission". "According to reports, the Indian government now wants an extension to that waiver. The question is why has Modi brought the country to the point of asking for "permission?"