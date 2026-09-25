Major landslide strikes Sikkim's Rimbi, several houses damaged

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi, saying the safety and well-being of the affected residents were the government's top priority.

Tamang said he had directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.

He appealed to people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid the torrential rain, follow advisories issued by authorities and extend support to one another.

The state government is taking all necessary steps to protect the people and address the situation in Rimbi, he said.