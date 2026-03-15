Major fire guts 50 shops in Delhi's Dastkar Nature Bazaar; no casualties reported

According to fire department officials, the blaze was reported at around 7.30 a.m., following which several fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the flames. The market, known for its handicrafts and artisan products, witnessed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky as the fire rapidly spread through multiple shops in the complex.

Providing details about the incident, Fire Officer Manish Sherawat said the department received the distress call early in the morning and responded promptly.

“We received the call at about 7.30 in the morning. It was near Andheria Mod. This market specialises in handicrafts. Our vehicle reached Vasant Kunj. The fire is now under control and has been extinguished. There are no casualties,” Sherawat told IANS.