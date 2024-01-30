Begin typing your search...

Major fire breaks out at Chandigarh furniture market

"The fire spread to three adjacent shops," an official said.

ByANIANI|30 Jan 2024 9:27 AM GMT
Visual from the spot. (ANI)

CHANDIGARH: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Chandigarh's Sector 54 on Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Chandigarh Fire Service, 6 to 7 fire engines reached the spot and launched a dousing operation after receiving word of the blaze.

Speaking to ANI, an official of Chandigarh Fire Service informed that efforts were underway to bring the blaze under control. Further details are awaited.

Fire breaks outfireChandigarh furniture marketChandigarh
ANI

