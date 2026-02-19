Major deficiencies in TDB system governing sacred offerings at Sabarimala: Kerala HC

The bench directed the SIT to proceed with its probe and try to complete its investigation within 45 days.

After perusing the findings in the report, the bench said,"..we find the existence of several anomalies which are symptomatic of deep-rooted systemic deficiencies. These deficiencies, in our considered view, require to be addressed by the Board on an emergent footing."

"These are not isolated irregularities but point to systemic deficiencies in procedure, supervision, stock accounting, and financial control," the court added.

It further said that it was "shocking" to note the "callous and casual manner" in which records were maintained, and the income generated from the sale of sacred offerings was accounted for.

"The situation revealed before us is, therefore, wholly unacceptable," the bench said.

The court directed that the Board shall ensure that all income generated through the sale of prasadam items -- including but not limited to Appam, Adiya Sishtam Ghee, Aravana, Vibhoothi, Kumkum, and other sacred offerings -- is brought under a fully accountable and transparent financial and administrative framework.