Maintaining law and order Rajasthan govt's top priority: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that maintaining law and order in Rajasthan is the top priority of his government and police should adopt a "zero tolerance" policy against crime, according to an official statement.

Sharma made the remarks at a meeting held at his office on Saturday night to review the law and order situation in the state.

He directed the police department to ensure a safe environment for the common people in the state.

The chief minister directed all additional director generals (ADG) to visit their respective ranges and hold a meeting with the police department officials regarding law and order in the district, the statement said.

Sharma underlined that the prevention of cybercrime is necessary.

For this, the general public should be made aware and strict action against criminals should continue. Along with this, prompt action should also be taken in narcotics-related cases and against illegal mining, he said.

He said the police department has to keep an eye on social media to keep pace with the changing times. For this, the help of IT experts should be taken, he said.

Sharma said the Rajasthan government is committed to providing a safe environment to women. He directed officials to expedite the formation of Kalika Unit for women's safety.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Anand Kumar, Director General of Police U R Sahoo and other senior officials were present in the meeting.