Mahua Moitra attacks Centre, says situation in Manipur akin to civil war

NEW DELHI: In an all-out attack on the Centre, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the continuing violence in Manipur is the BJP’s “biggest failure”.

Participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Moitra said the aim behind bringing the motion was to end the Centre’s “code of silence in Manipur”.

“This motion is to break this code of silence in Manipur. Prime minister Modi will not listen to us, he will come on the last day and give his speech. I don’t know what is more unfortunate, our Prime Minister refuses to come to the Parliament or that he refuses to go to Manipur,” she said.

Launching an all-out attack on the BJP government over the Manipur violence, Moitra said such a type of ethnic violence was not witnessed in any state for the last many decades.

"Six thousand five hundred FIRs in three months, which state has seen this? Four thousand houses destroyed, sixty thousand people displaced, which state has seen this?" she said during her speech.

She also called Manipur violence as the "biggest failure" of the double-engine government.

"Most no-confidence motions are negative motions to bring down the government of the day. We know that's not the possibility here. We don't have the numbers. Many of my friends in the Treasury Bench and other BJP allies like YSR, have mocked us that this motion is doomed to fail INDIA is perhaps the first bloc which moved the motion not to bring down anything, but to resurrect something,” Moitra said further.

"We have not heard of one change in the police force, not one change in the government, not one person taking responsibility. This is the biggest failure of the double-engine government. Let us not insult other states by asking what about Rajasthan, what about Chhattisgarh? Manipur is a tacitly approved hate crime. Make no mistake. This is civil war," the TMC MP said.

"PM Modi, if you are listening…I beg you on behalf of the people of Manipur. Change the administration, allow all the parties to work for a truce. Otherwise, even after your term ends, India will echo in one voice as to what went so wrong in Manipur,” Moitra emphasised.