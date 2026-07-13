Maharashtra's 'ghost hostels' received Rs 1.62 cr govt funding in four years: CAG report MH-CAG-HOSTELS

MUMBAI: Dilapidated, locked buildings and dust-covered, empty beds. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has unmasked six "ghost hostels" in Maharashtra that quietly received Rs 1.62 crore in government funds over four years without housing a single student.

The CAG's compliance audit report 2024, tabled in the state legislature on July 10, highlighted serious deficiencies in infrastructure, safety, hygiene and financial management in government-run and aided hostels meant for students from backward and economically weaker sections.

"The Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance disbursed Rs 1.62 crore to non-functional entities over four years," the CAG report stated, describing the six institutions as "ghost hostels" and pointing to a blatant misappropriation of public funds.