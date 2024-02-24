Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar launches party's new symbol from Raigad Fort

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched his party's new symbol- 'man blowing turha'- from Chhatrapati Shivaji's Raigad Fort. Pawar was carried on a palanquin up the Raigad Fort.

Recently, the Election Commission of India allotted the new symbol of 'man blowing turha' to the party after deciding to give the party's original name (NCP) and its 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

The symbol of Sharad Pawar's new party shows a man blowing a long, curved, trumpet-like instrument in the shape of a reverse 'C', decorated with a thread or string.

The "turha" is also pronounced and written as "turhi", "turahi", or "turturi", and varies somewhat in form across regions in Maharashtra.

After the EC's announcement, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar posted on X that the new symbol with the thoughts of the idols of Maharashtra would shake the throne of the central government.

"In the history of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shiv Rai's valour, the Trumpet, which set the ears of the throne of Delhi, is a matter of pride for the 'Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Chandra Pawar' today. With the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the idol of Maharashtra, Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, and respected 'Tutari' is ready to blow the trumpet once again to shake the throne of Delhi," the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar said.

Speaking about the same, party leader Jitendra Awhad, earlier on Friday said that the bugle will be blown in the elections and "we will win the battle of ideas".

"This is a good sign for us. Thanks to the Election Commission for this. Because by giving the 'trumpet' sign, it has given the message to Sharad Pawar Saheb and his soldiers that you should stand for the war and win," Ahwad said.