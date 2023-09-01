Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi arrives at venue of INDIA meeting in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived at the venue of the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai as the formal meeting of the mega opposition alliance is to be held today. The opposition meeting is being held at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibbal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, among other INDIA leaders, reached the venue.

This is the third meeting of the INDIA alliance aiming to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new slogan of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

The INDIA leaders went into an informal huddle on Thursday followed by a formal meeting today. A total of 28 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai. INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18