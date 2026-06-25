Maharashtra: NEET aspirant ends life after recording ‘I am sorry’ video for mother

A probe is underway to determine whether the extreme step taken by Sushil Dhage had anything to do with the national-level medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid claims by his family that he had found the retest difficult, they said.

Dhage (18), who lived in the Ashtavinayak Nagar area of the city, jumped into a well around 10.30 am on Wednesday, an official told reporters. Before he died by suicide, Sushil recorded a 33-second video apologising to his mother, he said.