Maharashtra: NDRF rescues person stuck under bridge in Ratnagiri

RATNAGIRI: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday rescued a person stuck under a bridge in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

Incessant rains resulted in flooding at Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile, incessant rains resulted in flooding at Rasayani police station in Maharashtra's Raigad district hampering work.

The entire police station premises including rooms was flooded, and policemen had to wade through over a foot of water.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed district collectors for precautionary measures in view of the incessant rainfall in parts of the state.

IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri on Wednesday.

District collectors have been asked to take precautionary measures immediately and deploy relief work and disaster management teams in view of the incessant rainfall in the city. Pawar also reviewed the poor flood situation in Chiplun City of Ratnagiri district.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in many places in the state.

"Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.