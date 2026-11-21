MUMBAI: All land purchases, gift deeds and lease agreements involving gaushalas (cow shelters) in Maharashtra will now attract agricultural rates instead of higher commercial, residential or industrial slabs, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters, Bawankule explained the objective behind the move, stating that gaushalas are driven by a spirit of service and directly support agricultural activities, tree plantation drives, and agro-based industries.
The Revenue Department has issued a circular barring officials from treating service-oriented cow shelters as commercial or industrial establishments during land registration, he said.
He noted that the decision will provide relief to gaushalas, which shelter and care for stray, ailing, old and injured cattle, while also undertaking conservation of indigenous cattle breeds and fodder cultivation.
The minister explained that due to a lack of clarity in the existing rules, revenue authorities previously applied higher industrial or residential slabs to land purchased or acquired for cow shelters.
Bawankule also indicated that the government is considering extending support to authorised gaushalas through the District Planning Committee (DPC).