He noted that the decision will provide relief to gaushalas, which shelter and care for stray, ailing, old and injured cattle, while also undertaking conservation of indigenous cattle breeds and fodder cultivation.

The minister explained that due to a lack of clarity in the existing rules, revenue authorities previously applied higher industrial or residential slabs to land purchased or acquired for cow shelters.

Bawankule also indicated that the government is considering extending support to authorised gaushalas through the District Planning Committee (DPC).