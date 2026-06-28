Maharashtra education minister must go over TET paper leak, says Youth Cong; holds protest

Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen, the protesters raised slogans demanding the minister's resignation on moral grounds.

The Youth Congress alleged that repeated examination paper leaks, including the TET breach and the earlier NEET controversy, had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students and reflected the state government's failure to ensure a fair examination process.

Addressing the protesters, Shabreen alleged that exam irregularities had become a recurring feature under the BJP-led government and sought an impartial probe into the TET paper leak and strict action against those involved.