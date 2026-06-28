Maharashtra education minister must go over TET paper leak, says Youth Cong; holds protest

MUMBAI: Members of the Mumbai Youth Congress on Sunday staged a protest outside Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse's official residence here, demanding his resignation over the alleged leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper.
Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen, the protesters raised slogans demanding the minister's resignation on moral grounds.
The Youth Congress alleged that repeated examination paper leaks, including the TET breach and the earlier NEET controversy, had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students and reflected the state government's failure to ensure a fair examination process.
Addressing the protesters, Shabreen alleged that exam irregularities had become a recurring feature under the BJP-led government and sought an impartial probe into the TET paper leak and strict action against those involved.
The protesters claimed they managed to reach the minister's residence opposite Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, despite heavy police deployment.
Police detained Shabreen and several Youth Congress workers during the agitation, according to the party.
The Youth Congress warned it would intensify its agitation until those responsible for the alleged TET paper leak are brought to face law and students receive justice.
The TET 2026 in Maharashtra was postponed on Saturday, a day before it was to be held, after police in Thane district found that a part of its question paper had been leaked and arrested three people.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team headed by Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Panjabrao Ugale to probe the paper leak, sources said.