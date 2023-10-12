Begin typing your search...

Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis offers prayer at Tirumala temple

Fadnavis visited the temple during the VIP break darshan in the morning hours.

ByANIANI|12 Oct 2023 9:17 AM GMT
X

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis visits Tirumala Lord Venkateswara Temple (Photo/ANI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala town in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Thursday.

Fadnavis visited the temple during the VIP break darshan in the morning hours.

After the darshan, the Vedic scholars rendered 'Vedasirvachanam' at Ranganayakula Mandapam of the temple.

The temple officials handed over Theertha Prasadams to Fadnavis.

NationMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra FadnavisLord VenkateswaraTirumala townTheertha PrasadamsVedic scholars
ANI

