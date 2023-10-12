Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis offers prayer at Tirumala temple

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala town in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Thursday.

Fadnavis visited the temple during the VIP break darshan in the morning hours.

After the darshan, the Vedic scholars rendered 'Vedasirvachanam' at Ranganayakula Mandapam of the temple.

The temple officials handed over Theertha Prasadams to Fadnavis.