Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 13 in Jalgaon train accident

JALGAON: The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 13, said the District Magistrate of Jalgaon, Ayush Prasad on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train while the Karnataka Express was passing through the adjacent track, and several people were hit by the moving train.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon and are undergoing treatment. Earlier, the Railway Ministry announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident.

"Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

On Wednesday, speaking to ANI, SP Jalgaon, Maheswar Reddy said, "12 people have died in the Jalgaon train accident. 10 people are injured. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon for treatment. We will take further action after the Railway will submit the report."

Jalgaon District Magistrate (DM) Ayush Prasad told ANI, "We received the info of the accident after which the administration immediately came into action and sent the ambulance and other help to the site. The hospitals were activated. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are under treatment. Post-mortem of the deceased is being done. All the investigation is being done."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

"Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.