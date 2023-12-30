Maharashtra Congress leaders hold meeting at Mukul Wasnik's residence to discuss political situation

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Congress leaders held a meeting at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik to discuss the political situation of Maharashtra as the state will undergo assembly elections next year.

“We gathered here under the leadership of Mukul Wasnik to discuss the political situation of Maharashtra. High command will make a decision on these discussions held today,” said Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Friday.

On being asked about the seat sharing within the INDI alliance, Patole said, “Our only duty is to oust BJP in the state and seat sharing shall be based on merit and I think our alliance will accept this.”

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, exuded confidence in the party’s victory in Maharashtra as well as in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In his address at the Congress’ ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, “This is a fight of ideologies. Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country.”

The Congress kickstarted its campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ rally in Nagpur on Thursday where the grand old party also celebrated their 139th Foundation Day on 28 December.

The Congress had also put bar codes behind the chairs for crowdfunding during the rally.

As a part of the Congress Crowdfunding Campaign ‘Donate for Desh’, which was launched earlier this month, a barcode was pasted behind all the chairs on the ground and attendees of the ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ rally were urged to donate.

The pamphlet behind the chairs featured Rahul Gandhi’s image along with a bar code.

The pamphlet read, “In this struggle of 138 years for the formation of a better India, Congress needs you. India needs you. Scan now to donate.”