Maharashtra Cong alleges misuse of ECI-Net, demands action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

ECI-Net is a platform launched earlier this year to bring more than 40 existing EC applications and websites, including electoral roll services, under one umbrella.

The ECI and the CEC have come under fire after an Indian Express report claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections on several occasions over decisions and orders regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Opposition parties have accused Kumar of taking unilateral decisions in favour of the ruling establishment.

Londhe further claimed that Kumar's appointment as the CEC was facilitated by changes to the selection process for election commissioners, including removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee and replacing him with a junior Union minister, giving the government a majority in the panel.

He also criticised the legal immunity granted to election commissioners, claiming that it protected them from civil and criminal proceedings for acts done while in office.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and electoral rolls, Londhe alleged that an online application had been provided to party workers to classify voters using different colours.