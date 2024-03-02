Mahagathbandhan has fallen like a house of cards: Giriraj Singh

PATNA: Amid defections in the RJD and Congress in Bihar, Union Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh said on Saturday that the Mahagathbandhan has "fallen like a house of cards due arrogance of its leaders".



"The image of RJD is deteriorating in Bihar. People of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this time, the NDA will go beyond 400 seats in the Lok Sabha," Singh said while interacting with media persons at his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai.

Singh said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is taking out a 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Bihar but has triggered "fear and hatred in the places where he had visited so far".

"During the Jan Vishwas Yatra in Begusarai, they (Tejashwi Yadav's supporters) smashed the election campaign vehicle of PM Modi. Similar incidents were reported in Banka and Munger districts," he added.

The Union Minister, who is preparing for Prime Minister Modi's rally in Begusarai scheduled for Saturday, said that the rally will be highly successful.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in two events in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts and also announce projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore for the state.

Prime Minister Modi will be sharing the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the events.

The Prime Minister will reach Gaya airport at 1.50 p.m. on Saturday, where he will be welcomed by the Chief Minister.

The two leaders will go to Aurangabad via helicopter. Later in the day, they will go to Begusarai to address a massive rally.