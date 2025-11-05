Madhya Pradesh: Four killed in trailer-bike collision in Dindori

DINDORI: Four persons including a minor girl died in a road accident on Wednesday along the Jabalpur–Amarkant road near Kohni village, an official said.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a heavy trailer under circumstances that remain under investigation.

The impact was so severe that all four riders, believed to be from the same family, sustained fatal injuries. Police arrived promptly at the scene and attempted to rescue the teenager -- a girl aged around 13-14 -- who was found in critical condition.

Despite efforts to stabilise her, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to a nearby hospital and was declared brought dead.

The man riding the motorcycle died instantly, while two adult women also lost their lives in the crash.

Speaking to IANS, Anurag Jamdar, the investigating officer and in-charge of Shahpura police station, stated that the identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed as no eyewitness or family members were present to provide statements.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims may have hailed from either Chourai in Chhindwara district or Dhanauli village.

Police authorities have contacted the sarpanch of Dhanauli villages, who is en route to the accident site to assist with identification.

Jamdar further speculated that the trailer driver may have applied the brakes suddenly, leading to the collision. However, the driver fled the scene immediately after the incident, and efforts are underway to trace him.

"We are examining the possibility of mechanical failure or reckless driving, but the absence of the driver complicates the investigation," he said.

The accident has reignited concerns over highway safety, particularly on stretches frequented by heavy vehicles and two-wheelers.

Wednesday’s tragedy adds to a growing list of fatal incidents on the Jabalpur-Amarkant corridor, prompting calls for stricter monitoring and improved infrastructure. Police continue their efforts to identify the victims and locate the absconding trailer driver.