Madhavan replaces Shekhar Kapur as FTII president

NEW DELHI: Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan was on Friday nominated as president of Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its governing council.

Union minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the actor, who turned director with his National award-winning film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan, 53, thanked the minister for the opportunity. The actor, known for his films across languages, will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as FTII president.