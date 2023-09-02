Begin typing your search...

Madhavan replaces Shekhar Kapur as FTII president

The actor, known for his films across languages, will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as FTII president.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Sep 2023 10:31 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan was on Friday nominated as president of Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its governing council.

Union minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the actor, who turned director with his National award-winning film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan, 53, thanked the minister for the opportunity. The actor, known for his films across languages, will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as FTII president.

NationMadhavanShekhar KapurFTII presidentAnurag Thakur
DTNEXT Bureau

