Made rich contributions to world of diplomacy: PM Modi condoles Natwar Singh's demise

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh, and said he made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy.

Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 93.

He breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he had been admitted for the past couple of weeks, they said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy."

"He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.