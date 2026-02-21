Made in India chip very important for developed nation: PM Modi

In a virtual address to lay the foundation stone of India Chip Pvt Ltd -- the HCL Group and Foxconn JV -- Modi said a weak supply chain of tiny chips during the Covid-19 pandemic halted development of several economies and stopped work at various factories.

"Developed India will be built only when India is self-reliant. For this, Made in India chip is very important. Whatever India is doing in the field of technology in this decade, it will become foundation of our capability in the 21st century," Modi said.