"Maafinama towards Congress leadership...," Shiv Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar on Udhhav Thackeray's manifesto

MUMBAI: Labelling the Shiv Sena (UBT) 'Vachan Nama' (manifesto) as 'maafinama' towards the Congress leadership, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar on Friday said the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and the mention of Shiv Sena founder's ideology is missing from the manifesto adding that Uddhav Thackeray must have shown the manifesto to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before releasing it to the public.

"The 'Vachan Nama' (Manifesto) of UBT is a 'bol bachchan' manifesto. The manifesto is being presented as a 'maafinama' (a conciliatory gesture) for Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Few Shiva Sena (UBT) leaders are also unable to digest their party's manifesto. They (Uddhav Thackeray) put large cutouts and pictures of Bala Saheb Thackeray and you have not mentioned a single word of 'Hindutva'. You (Shiv Sena (UBT)) haven't written a single word about Hindutva in the manifesto because if you'll write about it, Rahul Gandhi's call will come. You haven't mentioned Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, you could have written a line asking for Bharat Ratna for him," Kiran Jagannath Pawaskar told ANI.

He said that the words Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Hindutva, Balasaheb Thackeray, Savarkar, and Marathi Manus, are missing from the manifesto.

"Not a single word about Savarkar. The Congress against whom Balasaheb Thackeray raised his voice his entire life, this manifesto is for that Congress only...," he added.

"What kind of 'Vachan Nama' is this? For whom this 'Vachan Nama' is for? They have released the manifesto for the Congress party not for the people of Maharashtra. The Congress against whom Balasaheb Thackeray raised his voice his entire life, this manifesto is for that Congress only," Pawaskar added.

He further said Uddhav Thackeray's selective recognition of women, notably exemplified by his deference to figures like Sonia Gandhi, underscores his prioritization of political alliances over adherence to principles.

"Instances of targeting esteemed women like Kangana Ranaut and Navneet Rana with legal actions, undermine his commitment to women's rights and equality. Moreover, the threats and harassment directed at women like Swapna Patkar and Ketaki Chitale highlight a broader disregard for women's safety and dignity under his leadership. These are a few names, I can give you a long list," he said while targeting Uddhav Thackeray for

He further said that there are speculations that Balasaheb Thackeray's potential Bharat Ratna recognition may have been jeopardized by the INDIA bloc.

"There are speculations that Balasaheb Thackeray's potential Bharat Ratna recognition may have been jeopardized by the INDIA bloc, leading to its exclusion from the Vachanama. The absence of any mention of Savarkar and the lack of advocacy for his Bharat Ratna highlight a lack of respect from Uddhav Thackeray towards Savarkar's contributions," he said.

Pawaskar said that the manifesto claims to prioritize rural employment, but its lack of concrete plans reveals a disconnect from the actual needs on the ground.

He further responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto that the state's projects had been hijacked from Maharashtra and sent to Gujarat and said that under Uddhav Thackeray's regime, industry and businesses in Maharashtra suffered due to corruption and extortion, driving potential investments away from the state.

"They mentioned that new state projects should come into the state as the state's projects have been hijacked from Maharashtra and sent to Gujarat. You put the banners of 'kemcho' in Worli for the sake of votes. You were doing all the tactics and now you are saying that new projects are moving to Gujarat. BMC has been under your control for the past 24 years so I would suggest you (Uddhav) please check the list that how many projects moved to other states because of you. 24 Pharmaceutical companies left Mumbai and moved to other states. The industry went out because of the Thackeray and their union. You terminated employment through the union. You can't bring anything new to the state. Uddhav Thackeray's administration has failed to attract significant investments, highlighting a disconnect between rhetoric and action," he said.

When asked whether this manifesto was to make Congress happy, he said that they were not making Congress happy but the allied partner asked them to mention these points in the manifesto and they obeyed that.

"Just tell me one thing in the rally in Shivaji Park in Maharashtra, he(Uddhav) was not able to take the name of Hindutava in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. They are not making Congress happy but they working under the hands of Congress. They (Congress) are directed to them (Uddhav). The words - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Hindutva, Balasaheb Thackeray, Savarkar, and Marathi Manus, are absent from the manifesto. Uddhav Thackeray must have shown this document to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before releasing it to the public," he said.

Pawaskar added that Uddhav Thackeray's consolidation of power within the party contradicts Balasaheb Thackeray's vision, betraying the foundational principles of the Shiv Sena.

Responding to when the manifesto of Eknath Shinde would be released he said that on Saturday or Sunday, the party manifesto would be released.

BJP Maharashtra President Chandrasekhar Bawankule also criticized the UBT group's manifesto and said that Uddhav Thackeray did not even give a penny to the farmers when he was in power.

"Nakli Shiv Sena has published today is not Vachannama but 'Uturn nama'. Uddhav Thackeray has to do the unfortunate job of pushing the agenda of Congress and the ransom gang. Balasaheb Thackeray, the emperor of the Hindu heart, was eloquent. Today, however, there is deception in UBTs 'Uturn Nama'," he posted on X on Thursday.

He further alleged that those identified as extortionists and running Rs 100 crore extortion rackets say they will stop looting.

"Those identified as extortionists and running Rs 100 crore extortion rackets say we will stop looting. During the two and a half years in power, those who did not even give money to the farmers, just stayed at home, say that we will give the farmers debt relief. Uddhav Thackeray will take how many Uturns? The wise people of Maharashtra will not forget your fraudulent 'Yurtannamya'" he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s manifesto or 'Vachan Nama' focuses on stopping the "loot" of Maharashtra, job creation, and farm loan waiver.

The manifesto mentioned that they would scrap GST on items needed for agriculture like seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

Thackeray also assured implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report. The manifesto further stated that in Maharashtra only eco-friendly projects and industries will be developed in Maharashtra.

The second phase of voting in Maharashtra for eight seats began on Friday. The second phase polls across the country have 88 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.