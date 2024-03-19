"Maa Shakti is strength of the country," BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Rahul Gandhi's remark

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark and said that Maa Shakti is the "strength" of the country.

"Maa Shakti is the strength of the country...Since the beginning, we have been praying before her. Unfortunately, he is continuously insulting Maa Shakti, Sanatan Dharma, religion and central institutions," BJP leader Chugh told ANI.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi triggered a row by raising concerns about the operation of Electronic Voting Machines, to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

After Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark stirred controversy, the BJP leaders criticised him for his statement, whereas the Congress rallied behind the Wayanad MP and came in support of him.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, said, "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre."

Meanwhile, clarifying his remark, Rahul Gandhi said that he was speaking about the power whose mask is none other than the Prime Minister.

"Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The power that I mentioned, the power that we are fighting, it's mask is none other than Modi ji," the Congress leader posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark and said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for 'Shakti'.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'," PM Modi said.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.