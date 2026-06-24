Lucknow fire: Pain, loss mark final rites of 9 victims; families recall final moments

Sukhmani Singh's cremation took place at Baikunth Dham in Alambagh. Jyoti, Neelesh, and another victim were cremated at Bhainsa Kund Ghat, while Anuchha Rai was cremated at Pipraghat in Lucknow.

Aditya, a victim of the fire incident, was cremated at a local cremation ground in Sitapur.

Shahjan was buried at a local graveyard in Barabanki.

The last rites for Sanyam and Surajbhan were performed in Kanpur on the same day.