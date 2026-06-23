Lucknow fire: LDA issues demolition notice for Aliganj building

"We have once again issued a demolition notice over (construction) violations for the Aliganj building where the fire incident took place on Monday," LDA Vice Chairperson Prathamesh Kumar told PTI.

"We have also initiated inquiry against officials for laxity and action will be taken against them," Kumar said. The process to identify such officials and their role in the negligence has begun.

The massive fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre, killing at least 15 people, mostly students, and injuring nine others.