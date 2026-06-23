Lucknow building gutted in fire got demolition order in 2016, revoked within 2 months

The building, located in Sector D of the upscale Aliganj Scheme locality, was originally allotted on July 11, 1980, to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, under a hire-purchase scheme through a lottery system.

Following the execution of the agreement on November 4, 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.

In 2005, the property was registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife, Usha, through a sale deed. They subsequently sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013.

On August 7, 2014, the Lucknow Development Authority completed the mutation process in favour of Virendra and Surendra, according to the statement issued late on Monday night.