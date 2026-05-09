Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani appointed new Chief of Defence Staff

The appointment comes ahead of the completion of the tenure of incumbent CDS General Anil Chauhan on May 30.

Lt Gen Subramani, who retired as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff in July 2025, is known as an expert on Pakistan and China, and is currently serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat in September 2025. He served as Vice Chief of Army Staff between July 2024 and July 2025, and earlier headed the Army's Central Command as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985, the officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He has also trained at the Joint Services Command Staff College in the United Kingdom and the National Defence College.