LS to discuss no-trust motion only at fag end

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha will debate the no-confidence motion from August 8 to 10 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the opposition-sponsored move on the last day. By then, the legislative business on the agenda will get over despite objections from the opposition.

The decision was taken at the Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla, even as INDIA bloc constituents walked out in protest against it not being taken up on priority.

“The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin on August 8 and continue till August 10 when the Prime Minister will reply to the debate,” a senior leader said.

The opposition bloc INDIA and the BRS demanded that the House take up the motion immediately and protested the government pushing through its legislative agenda this week. The fate of the no-confidence motion moved by Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the united opposition is clear, as the NDA has 325 members and the BJD with 12 MPs has also announced that it will oppose the no- confidence motion.

“We wanted that the no-confidence motion be taken up tomorrow itself,” said Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore. “The delay is not proper. In protest, the INDIA alliance partners walked out of the speaker’s business advisory committee of the Lok Sabha,” he said.

DMK leader TR Baalu said they walked out of the meeting as the government wanted them to endorse its decision to start the discussion on the no-confidence motion only on August 8.

The government insisted that there is no rule or precedence which makes it mandatory to take up the no-confidence motion immediately, arguing that rules state the motion should be taken up within 10 working days of being admitted.