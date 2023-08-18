LS Privileges Committee to discuss 'misconduct' of Adhir Chowdhary today

NEW DELHI: The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will hold a meeting today to discuss misconduct charges against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who was suspended from the lower house last week.

"The committee to discuss the alleged allegations against Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and his misconduct in the House," sources said.

According to committee sources, "The committee will also discuss about the lack of complainant factor in this issue as there is no complainant in this matter. The matter of privilege has come directly from the House (Lok Sabha)."

The privilege committee is headed by Sunil Singh.

The Congress leader was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10 over “deliberate and repeated misconduct” and the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee.

The resolution for the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"This House having taken serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," Joshi said.

The House adopted the resolution by voice vote.