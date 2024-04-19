LS polls: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers as Phase 1 polling begins

NEW DELHI: As the first phase of the 2024 election">Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone eligible to vote in record numbers. PM has specifically called upon the young and first-time voters to come out in large numbers, emphasising that every vote counts and every voice matters.

The 2024 election Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 states and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!" the PM said in a post on X.

The world's largest democratic exercise kicked off in the country today, with the first phase of a marathon exercise stretching out over seven phases to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha election, to be conducted from April 19 to June 1, is set to be the second longest polling exercise in the country's electoral history after the first general election, which was held over five months between September 1951 and February 1952.

The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will vote in the first phase today.

Vote counting will be done on June 4. Those voting in the first phase include seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. In the states of Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in all seven phases, including on April 19.

Single-phase polling will be held on April 19 in Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Island.

Along with this, voters in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will cast their ballots for their assembly elections today, as per the Chief Election Commissioner's announcement on March 16. Of the total 96.8 crore registered voters, 49.72 crore are men and 47.1 crore are women.