LS polls: Congress releases list of 40-star campaigners for Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Congress party has released a list of star campaigners for Maharashtra for Lok Sabha polls, which includes party's top leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others.

In its list, the Congress said that the leaders would be campaigning as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act 1951, for the fifth phase of general elections in Maharashtra, which are scheduled to be held on May 20.

Some other names on the list include KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Nanabhau Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande, Imran Pratapgarhi and others.

Two days ago, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Pune while addressing a public rally had said that the Congress government will be depositing Rs 1 lakh annually into the bank account of a woman beneficiary in every poor family account till the time that the family gets over the poverty line.

"We are listing out the names of all poor families in the country. PM Modi has made crores poor...We will be choosing one woman from those families and depositing Rs 1 lakh annually in their accounts," Rahul Gandhi had said.

Maharashtra sends 48 seats to the Lok Sabha. Voting on 13 seats has been completed in the first and second phases, while 11 seats will go to polling in the third phase on May 7. The counting is scheduled on June 4.

In 2019, BJP won 23 seats, while its ally undivided Shiv Sena won 18 seats. NCP and Congress could only win four and one seats respectively.