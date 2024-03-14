LS Polls: AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Punjab, fields 5 Cabinet ministers

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for Punjab, fielding five Cabinet ministers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to the list, Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku has again been fielded from the seat.

The party named Gurpreet Singh GP its candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat. Singh, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot seat.