LS clears Bill for women quota in Pondy Assembly

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills to extend the provisions of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act – that grants 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures – to the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Consequent to the enactment of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, similar provisions for providing reservation for women in Legislative Assemblies of the UTs of Puducherry and J&K are also required to be made by Parliament,” said the statement of object and reasons of the Bill.