LS adjourned till July 24 amid Oppn protests on Manipur seeking Modi's response

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till July 24 amid continuous protests by the Congress-led Opposition, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in the House on the situation prevailing in Manipur.

As soon as the House convened at 12 pm, the Opposition members entered the well of the House, showing placards and shouting slogans, seeking discussion on the Manipur violence.

Congress, DMK, Left, JD(U), and even the lone AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku were protesting in the well of the House.

The NCP, National Conference, and Samajwadi Party members were standing near their benches.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also present in the House.

Even some BJP members from West Bengal could be seen protesting against violence in the state during the recently held Panchayat elections.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, repeatedly urged the protesting members to return to their seats if they wanted the House to discuss the Manipur situation.

After allowing papers to be laid, he adjourned the proceedings till July 24.

On Thursday, the first day of the monsoon session also, no business could be transacted in the Lok Sabha owing to protests by the opposition members.

While the government has been saying that it is ready to discuss the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha, the opposition wants the prime minister to respond on the matter.