LPU student protest: Traffic on NH-44 restored, situation under control, say police

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to visit the university and take stock of situation, according to official sources.

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara allegedly went on a rampage on the campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar highway outside their campus over claims that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.

Referring to the protests, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the AAP government in the state of sending miscreants to LPU ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally on September 30 in Jalandhar.

The university sits right on the highway connecting Jalandhar and Phagwara.

He alleged that the AAP is "rattled" by the massive support of people to the BJP's anti-drug yatras, while blaming the Bhagwant Mann government for "allowing riots" in Jalandhar to disturb the scheduled rally.

He further claimed that police adopted a "lax" approach, eventually allowing miscreants to start arson and vandalism, leaving police personnel and students injured.

"@BhagwantMann, @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodia allegedly sent miscreants in LPU just to settle scores! After Sh. Ashok Mittal left AAP, the party allegedly hatched a sinister plan to force LPU to shut down," Bittu alleged in a post on X late Sunday night.