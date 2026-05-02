LPG shocker: Small hotels, tea shops and push carts in Tamil Nadu reel from Rs 993 single-day hike

The rates for 5-kg FTL, or market-priced LPG cylinders, have been hiked from Rs 549 to Rs 810.50 per bottle (it now costs a shade lower than a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, priced at Rs 913). The revision, effective May 1, is among the steepest hikes recorded for commercial LPG. The prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates for international airlines have been increased by $76.55 per kilolitre to $1,511.86, while ATF prices for domestic airlines have been left unchanged.

The nearly 42% hike has left the hotel industry anxious, with many outlets already witnessing closures, trimmed menus and fuel shortage.