Low pressure system over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Nov 16: IMD

Thereafter, it is likely to move north to northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal around November 16th evening, said the Met Department.

Under the influence of the system, squally weather is expected to prevail over Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and a major part of the Bay of Bengal Sea with winds reaching up to 60 km per hour (kmph).

Squally winds are expected to reach up to 80 kmph from November 17 for the subsequent two days.

Considering the rough sea conditions, the Met Department advised fishermen out at sea to return to the coasts by November 15

It also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea during the period, the release added.