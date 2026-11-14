Low pressure system over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Nov 16: IMD

AMARAVATI: The IMD on Saturday said the low-pressure formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low pressure, which is likely to develop into a depression and a cyclonic storm around November 16.
The Met Department noted that the well-marked low pressure lay over the same Southeast Bay of Bengal around 5:30 am today in an official release.
“Yesterday’s low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 5:30 am today,” it said.
The weather system is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the same region during next 24 Hours.
Thereafter, it is likely to move north to northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal around November 16th evening, said the Met Department.
Under the influence of the system, squally weather is expected to prevail over Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and a major part of the Bay of Bengal Sea with winds reaching up to 60 km per hour (kmph).
Squally winds are expected to reach up to 80 kmph from November 17 for the subsequent two days.
Considering the rough sea conditions, the Met Department advised fishermen out at sea to return to the coasts by November 15
It also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea during the period, the release added.