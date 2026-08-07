Low-pressure area to be formed over coastal West Bengal, to bring heavy rain till Saturday: IMD

KOLKATA: A low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning, bringing heavy to very heavy rain in some southern districts, the IMD said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts as squally winds reaching 45 kmph are likely to prevail along and the coast and north Bay of Bengal till Saturday.
In view of the likely formation of the low pressure area, heavy rain may occur over Kolkata, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura, with very heavy downpour in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas till Saturday, it said.
Strong moisture incursion from the sea and an active monsoon will also bring heavy rain to the sub-Himalayan districts of the state from Saturday, the IMD said.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in the region will receive heavy rain till Sunday, it said.
Sagar Island received the maximum rainfall of 6 cm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, according to the IMD data.
The other places in the state that received significant amounts of rain are Bardhaman (5 cm), Durgachak (5 cm), Mangalkote (5 cm) and Bankura (4 cm), it said.