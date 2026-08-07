Low-pressure area to be formed over coastal West Bengal, to bring heavy rain till Saturday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts as squally winds reaching 45 kmph are likely to prevail along and the coast and north Bay of Bengal till Saturday.

In view of the likely formation of the low pressure area, heavy rain may occur over Kolkata, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura, with very heavy downpour in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas till Saturday, it said.