Lost but not afraid: Kerala trekker recounts four days alone in Kodagu hills

Appearing calm and composed, G S Sharanya, a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode district of Kerala, walked out to the rescuers with a smile, recounting how she survived alone in the dense forest with limited resources and fading hope of contact.

She was part of a 10-member group that had set out for trekking on Thursday.

She was reported to have reached the Thadiyandamol trekking base around 7 am that day. Later, authorities were alerted after she failed to return, prompting a search operation soon after.