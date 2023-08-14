'Loss of lives in Himachal extremely distressing, NDRF on rescue ops'

NEW DELHI: As incessant rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses as well as caused the deaths of over a dozen people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the loss of lives at various places in the state is extremely distressing and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Shah took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to express his deepest condolences to the bereaved families praying to God to give them strength to bear the sorrow, and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides at various places in Himachal Pradesh is extremely distressing. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations along with the local administration. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow.I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah shared in a tweet.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected various areas in Shimla following tragic landslides. In a series of tweets, Sukhu said "Supervising the ongoing rescue operations following the tragic landslide near Shiv Temple in Summerhill, Shimla. Emphasizing the highest priority on life-saving efforts, the government remains unwaveringly dedicated to securing the well-being of those entrapped."

"My sincerest prayers are extended for the safety and recovery of all individuals impacted by this catastrophic occurrence triggered by intense rainfall in Shimla," Sukhu added. Nearly two dozen people, including seven in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst, nine in Shimla temple collapse and seven in Mandi district, lost their lives and several are feared trapped.

"Today visited Phagli area of Shimla City to personally oversee and extend a helping hand to those affected by the recent landslide. We stand united in unwavering support with the affected families. Our immediate and wholehearted focus remains on orchestrating swift rescue and relief efforts. Together, we are dedicated to providing the essential support needed during this challenging time," Sukhu further said.

According to the Chief Minister, disturbing visuals have emerged from Sambhal and Pandoh in Mandi district where, as reported, seven individuals have been swept away by flash floods today.

"Active rescue, search, and relief operations are currently in progress to address this dreadful situation," he said. Earlier in the day, Sukhu had said that tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh again with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours. "Reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in loss of precious lives and property. I urge the people to avoid areas prone to sliding and to stay away from water bodies," the Chief Minister had said.

He also described distressing news that emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. "As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," the Chief Minister posted on X.