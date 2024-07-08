Looking forward to review all aspects of India-Russia ties with President Putin: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: As he travels to Moscow on a high-profile visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is looking forward to reviewing all aspects of India-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues.

Modi and Putin are set to explore ways to further expand bilateral relations in diverse areas at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday.

After concluding his engagements in Russia, Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to that country in over 40 years.

"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in his departure statement.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," he said.

"We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," Modi said.

The prime minister described Austria as India's "steadfast and reliable partner"

"In Austria, I will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer," Modi said.

"Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism."

"This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. I look forward to my discussions to take our partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others," he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

"I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria which is well regarded for their professionalism and conduct," he said.