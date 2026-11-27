MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka in connection with an FIR registered over an unauthorised protest here on Gandhi Jayanti, a senior official said on Thursday.
The circulars were issued to prevent the three leaders from leaving the country while the investigation into the case was underway, he said.
Police had denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party for organising the protest on Gandhi Jayanti at Shivaji Park in Dadar, he said.
Earlier in the day, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that Mumbai Police on November 23 issued an LOC against CJP co-convener Saurav Das, who was stopped at the airport from travelling to the United Kingdom.
Das has challenged the government's move. His counsel claimed that he was not informed about any LOC.
Das was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was to speak on the "cockroach movement".
Meanwhile, speaking during the CJP's 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' protest rally in Nagpur, Dipke referred to the LOC and dared police to arrest him.
"There is a Look Out Notice against me by the Mumbai Police. There is police bandobast here and they are looking for me. Where is Abhijeet Dipke? I am here in Samvidhan Chowk. What will you do? Arrest me. I have been in jail twice. Don't show me the fear of jail," he said.