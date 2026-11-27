The circulars were issued to prevent the three leaders from leaving the country while the investigation into the case was underway, he said.

Police had denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party for organising the protest on Gandhi Jayanti at Shivaji Park in Dadar, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that Mumbai Police on November 23 issued an LOC against CJP co-convener Saurav Das, who was stopped at the airport from travelling to the United Kingdom.

Das has challenged the government's move. His counsel claimed that he was not informed about any LOC.