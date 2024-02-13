Lokesh dares Jagan for debate on corruption charges

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh dared Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate on the corruption charges against the latter.



Asking as to why the TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was sent to jail for 53 days for the no fault of his, Lokesh felt that Jagan will soon be behind bars for looting the state of Rs 1 lakh crore.

“We are ready for an open debate on the corruption charges you are facing. Are you ready," Lokesh asked Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP leader was addressing a public meeting at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district as part of his 'Sankharavam' programme.

Pointing out that Jagan's own mother and sister do not have faith in him, Lokesh said that he kicked both of them out of the house after coming to power.

Regretting that the YSRCP leaders are making highly objectionable comments against Jagan's sister and APCC president Sharmila, the TDP General Secretary said that when there is no security for the family members of Jagan in the YSRCP rule, how other women can expect safety and security in this government.

Lokesh ridiculed Jagan for producing the film 'Yatra-2' by spending crores of rupees and remarked that 'Yatra' is fast turning into 'antima yatra' (last journey) for the YSRCP leaders. He said that no one is ready to watch this “film” even if they are offered a quarter of liquor free of cost.

Stating that he comes from a family which is not scared of even bombs, Lokesh said he would not be frightened of false cases. Pointing out that cases under non-bailable sections have been registered against him for carrying the red book, Lokesh dared the state government to take him into custody if he had committed any mistakes.

Recalling that Jagan Mohan Reddy, before coming to power had promised to fill all the vacant posts in the government every year through the job calendar, Lokesh said he miserably failed to fulfil this promise thus cheating the youth.

Lokesh made an appeal to the youth to just wait for two more months. The TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the coming government and once the alliance is into power, job calendar will be released every year regularly to fill all the vacant posts in different government wings,

"Jagan has failed on all fronts and did not keep even a single promise made to different sections of society. What happened to the assurance given to the youth on notifying the DSC, fee reimbursement for Backward Classes (BCs) students, pursuing further education abroad, and filling up of 6,500 constable posts every year," Lokesh asked and said that the people should decide what should be done for him for cheating them by making such false promises.

As the elections are just a couple of months away, he is now announcing the DSC, Lokesh said and added that even the number of posts announced is also much less than the existing vacancies. Is it not deceiving the jobless youth, he asked and made an appeal to the youth to wait for just two more months as the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will fill all the vacant posts.

The TDP leader promised that the coming government of TDP-Jana Sena will come to the rescue of the unemployed. “Those who do not get jobs immediately will be paid unemployment allowance till they get jobs," he said.

Nara Lokesh suspected that attempts are being made to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant and said that once the TDP-Jana Sena government is formed after the coming elections, the steel plant will be purchased by the state government, if necessary, to provide employment to the jobless.