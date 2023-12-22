Lok Sabha suspends 3 more MPs; Kharge slams PM

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended three more Opposition MPs over “unruly behaviour” on Thursday, taking the total number of suspensions to 146.

The action comes after the INDIA bloc marched from the Parliament to Vijay Chowk.

The three suspended -- DK Suresh, Nakul Nath, and Deepak Baij -- belong to Congress. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on security breach in Parliament.