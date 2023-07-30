Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates new building of Assam Legislative Assembly

Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday inaugurated the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. Earlier Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly told ANI that the next assembly session will be held in the new building.

"The new building has new features. We are planning for e-Vidhan which will be shortly in the new building. It will be a very modern assembly in Assam for the first time. The next assembly session will be held in the new building," Momin said. He added that the construction of the new building was started long before during the Congress regime and it has been re-designed a little bit. "After our government came to power, we have intensified the works and on July 30 the new building will be inaugurated," Momin said earlier.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present on the occasion. "The Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Assam along with cabinet colleagues, and members of Assam Legislative Assembly will be present on the occasion. We are fully prepared for the programme," the Deputy Speaker said earlier.